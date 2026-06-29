"His <i>Kundli</i> Says He'll Kill Someone": Family Bans Techie From Driving Over Astrology Prediction

A social media post has sparked a heated debate after it revealed that a 28-year-old IT engineer has never been allowed to drive, as his kundli predicts that he could kill someone in a road accident. The story was shared on X by entrepreneur Pritesh Lakhani, who claimed the engineer, despite being married and the father of a toddler, has never been permitted to learn to drive a car or ride a motorcycle. According to the post, the restriction goes even further as he was not allowed to learn how to ride a bicycle either.

Lakhani said the engineer's father still drops him to work every day to ensure he never gets behind the wheel. Ending the post on a lighter note, he joked that he couldn't resist asking the family what the engineer's kundli predicted about artificial intelligence - the real threat, he quipped, to an IT professional's career.

"I met a 28-year-old IT engineer and father to a toddler. He is not allowed to drive any vehicle because his kundli says he might kill someone. His father drops him at the office every day. He has never learned how to ride a bicycle or any type of vehicle. I couldn't resist and asked the uncle what his kundli says about AI," Lakhani wrote on X.

See the post here:

The post quickly went viral, reigniting a familiar debate about the role of astrology in everyday life. Many users criticised the family's decision, arguing that preventing a grown adult from learning basic life skills in the name of astrology is excessive and undermines personal independence.

One user wrote, "A friend of mine never married because his horoscope said he would be widowed! Consulted a few it seems. He was a handsome guy with many suitors. I couldn't believe highly educated people live with such superstition."

Others, however, defended the family's choice, saying they were acting out of concern rather than control. Some pointed out that, in traditional astrology, certain planetary combinations are believed to indicate a higher risk of serious vehicle accidents. Several users also shared personal experiences of families making important decisions based on astrological advice.

Another said, "Assuming for a moment that a kundli says something drastic like that one can choose to ignore it...mayhaps it will never happen... but should it happen, should one regret having ignored the message or merely attribute that careless driving is not a factor of planetary forces?"

Notably, a kundli, also known as a Janam Kundli or birth chart, maps the positions of the Sun, Moon, planets, and zodiac signs at the exact time and place of a person's birth. In many Indian households, it continues to play a role in major decisions ranging from marriage and careers to property purchases and selecting auspicious dates.