'Hired, Relocated, Then Fired After 1 Day': Pharmacy Assistant's Heartbreaking Nightmare Viral

A pharmacy assistant has shared a heartbreaking story after being fired only 24 hours into their new role. In a now-viral post titled, 'Got hired, told to relocate, then fired after 1 day. Not sure what to do', the employee stated that they decided to leave their previous job and moved specifically to be near the workplace following promising initial discussions.

"I recently got hired as a pharmacy assistant at a No Frills location in Port Alberni. Before accepting the job, I was directly encouraged by the pharmacy manager to take the position. Based on that, I made a big decision to relocate, thinking this was a stable opportunity," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The employee said they had been looking for a job opportunity for a long time, applying consistently to different places, showing up in person and doing the required legwork. Hence, when the pharmacy job came their way, it 'meant a lot' and they left the previous gig to commit to the new role. However, things soon took a sudden turn.

"I showed up on my first day, ready to learn and work hard and then I was let go right after that. No proper explanation. No warning. Nothing," the employee said.

"Now I'm in a new place, without the job I moved for, and without the job I left behind. Financially and mentally, this has hit me really hard. I genuinely acted in good faith and trusted what I was told."

Left stumped, the employee sought the internet's help, asking whether the firing was even legal and, if not, what other options they had to fight back.

"I've started looking into filing a complaint, but I'd really appreciate any advice or similar experiences. Right now, I just feel stuck and honestly a bit lost."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Consult A Lawyer'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users sympathised with the individual and advised them to seek legal action, while others told them not to quit and keep looking for opportunities.

"Even though I'm desperate, this is why I don't take jobs that expect relocation without offering any relocation assistance. Because if the job ends, you are on your own," said one user, while another added: "Talk to a lawyer about something called “promissory estoppel”. You may have a case."

A third commented: "I can only share that I empathise with what you are going through. And I can only imagine the rage, and sadness you feel right now."

A fourth said: "Talk to a lawyer. If money is an issue, find a law school; they could give advice for free or even take on the case probono. Sucks this happened, but you should also read any contract you signed to see if they snuck in any clauses that would make it OK for them to fire you at will for any reason. Devil is always in the details."