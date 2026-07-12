"Gym First": 61-Year-Old Pune Woman's Fitness Dedication Goes Viral

A 61-year-old woman's dedication to fitness has caught the attention of social media users after her son shared a video of her refusing to miss her gym session even after visiting a clinic because she was feeling unwell. The video shows how her commitment to exercise helped her lose weight and overcome a pre-diabetic condition.

A Pune man has inspired social media users after sharing a video of his 61-year-old mother, who insisted on going to the gym immediately after a visit to the clinic despite feeling unwell. The clip was posted on Instagram by Harish Thakur and highlights the remarkable transformation of his mother, who lost 18 kg over the past year after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic.

In the viral video, Harish explained that it had initially been difficult to convince his mother to start exercising. However, after making fitness a part of her daily routine, she not only lost significant weight but also overcame her pre-diabetic condition.

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While sharing the story in the video, Harish said that they were on their way to the clinic and his mother had brought her gym bag along. He said that his 61-year-old mother started going to the gym with him only after a lot of persuasion when the doctor told her last year that she was in the pre-diabetic stage.

He added that after losing 18 kg in a year, she is no longer pre-diabetic, but now she seems to have developed a new obsession. He further said that she has not been feeling well and has been experiencing blood pressure issues since the previous day.

According to Harish, he told her that they should skip the gym that day, but she insisted on going after visiting the clinic. He said that she refused to listen, so they went to the gym after the appointment and worked out for an entire hour. He added that he thinks she has now developed a new addiction to going to the gym.

The video was shared with the caption that his 61-year-old mother has developed an addiction to the gym.