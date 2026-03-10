Gurugram Techie Reveals Rs 89,500 Monthly Expense Breakdown, Internet Reacts

The internet is filled with videos of professionals sharing details about their salaries, monthly expenses, and savings. Such posts often go viral because they offer a rare glimpse into the financial lives of working individuals. From tech employees and consultants to freelancers and entrepreneurs, many people are increasingly opening up about how much they earn and how they manage their money. These videos spark curiosity among viewers and trigger discussions about the cost of living, personal finance, and whether certain salaries are enough to sustain a comfortable life in major cities.

Recently, a software engineer and digital creator garnered attention after sharing a detailed breakdown of her Rs 89,500 monthly expenses while living in Gurugram. Her monthly budget is heavily weighted toward financial future-proofing, with the majority of her income going toward investments rather than daily living costs.

The video begins with Nikkita Yadav introducing the topic and explaining that she will walk viewers through her monthly spending while living in Gurugram, often called India's Millennium City. She lists her key expenses, including Rs 16,000 for rent and electricity, Rs 3,000 for groceries, and around Rs 1,500 for transportation. She also sets aside Rs 5,000 for skincare and shopping, along with Rs 4,000 for leisure activities such as watching movies and dining out.

The largest share of her income, however, goes toward financial commitments and investments, which together amount to Rs 60,000. She spends that amount on EMIs and systematic investment plans (SIPs). With these commitments included, her total monthly expenditure comes to about Rs 89,500, offering viewers insight into the spending and saving habits of a young professional working in the tech industry.

This breakdown has sparked online discussion, particularly as it contrasts with other recent viral posts from techies whose "regular" lifestyle expenses often exceed Rs 1.4 lakh due to higher rent and frequent socialising.

One person was surprised by her low travel costs and asked how her spending on transportation was so minimal, noting that services like Uber and Ola are usually the main options for commuting. In reply, Yadav explained that her office provides a cab service, which she uses for most of her work travel. She also mentioned that she only has to go to the office about 10 days a month, so most of her transport spending happens during outings outside work.

Another viewer congratulated her on her progress and asked about her cost-to-company (CTC) and work experience. Yadav said she could not publicly reveal her exact salary but shared that it is more than Rs 15 lakh per annum, with 2.9 years of work experience.