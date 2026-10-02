Goa vs Bali: Why An Indian Traveller Says A Foreign Holiday Is Cheaper Than Goa

An Indian traveller's comparison of festive-season holiday prices in Goa, Bali and Vietnam has sparked a discussion online about the rising cost of domestic travel. The traveller, who shared his views on X, questioned why holidays within India can become particularly expensive during peak travel periods. He compared the cost of a luxury stay in Goa with similar accommodation in international destinations such as Bali and Vietnam.

According to his post, a five-night stay at a five-star property in Goa, the Northeast or other popular Indian destinations could cost between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh for a room during the festive season. He also claimed that domestic airfares can rise to two or three times their usual levels during busy travel periods.

By comparison, he said a similar luxury resort stay in Bali, Vietnam or Krabi could cost around Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 for five nights.

Although international flights can be more expensive, the traveller argued that the total cost of an overseas holiday can sometimes be comparable to, or close to, the cost of a luxury domestic trip when planned carefully.

His comparison prompted several reactions on social media. Some users suggested that limited hotel capacity in India could be one reason for higher prices during periods of strong demand. Others said the rising cost of holidays was not limited to Goa.

Some users also suggested looking beyond India's better-known tourist destinations. Visakhapatnam and other less-promoted destinations were mentioned as potentially cheaper alternatives.

Another user pointed out that luxury travel can be expensive in India, while budget and backpacking trips may still be relatively affordable.

Some commenters also noted that sharp price increases during festive periods and major events are common in tourist destinations around the world and are not unique to India.

The discussion has brought renewed attention to the difference in holiday costs between popular Indian destinations and international tourist hotspots during the peak travel season.

(Disclaimer: The figures and claims mentioned in the social media post have not been independently verified.)