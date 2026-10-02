Singapore Man Charged After Fake AI Crocodile Image Triggers Reservoir Search

A 30-year-old man in Singapore has been charged after allegedly creating and sharing an AI-generated image showing a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir, prompting authorities to launch a search operation and suspend water activities. According to Channel NewsAsia, Ye Lin, a Myanmar national, faces two charges, one for communicating a false message and another for obstructing the course of justice. He told the court through an interpreter that he intends to plead guilty and will not hire a lawyer.

Channel NewsAsia reported that Ye Lin allegedly sent the AI-generated crocodile image to a colleague at around 3 pm on August 20. The following day, he allegedly deleted the images and the log history from the Gemini AI app on his mobile phone. This forms the basis of the obstruction of justice charge.

The incident began when Singapore's national water agency PUB received information about a possible crocodile sighting at Pandan Reservoir. PUB and the National Parks Board then carried out search and capture operations in the area.

Water activities were also suspended, with the Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation informed about the precautionary measure.

Channel NewsAsia said PUB later established that the crocodile image was fake and lodged a police report on August 21. Water activities at the reservoir were subsequently resumed.

Police have warned that people who deliberately circulate false information could face legal action, noting that such reports can cause public concern and lead to unnecessary use of government resources.

For communicating a false message, Ye Lin could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both. The offence of obstructing the course of justice carries a maximum prison term of seven years, a fine, or both.

Ye Lin is due to return to court on November 10.