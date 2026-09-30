Man Arrested Over AI Crocodile Image Causing Reservoir Closure In Singapore

A man in Singapore has been arrested and charged after he posted an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image of a crocodile swimming in a popular public reservoir. The fake AI image caused public concern as the national water agency suspended its work at the reservoir for two days after receiving information about the crocodile.

Reservoir staff and other officials conducted a thorough search of the reservoir but found nothing. Ultimately, they determined that the image was fake. Singaporean rowing and canoeing groups had to suspend their scheduled activities during this time.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had created an AI-generated image depicting a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir and sent it to his colleague. The man subsequently deleted the image and the related application in an attempt to conceal his actions," the Singapore Police Force said in a statement.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Ye Lin, hails from Myanmar and posted the AI image last month. He was charged with communicating a false message and obstructing the course of justice for allegedly deleting the picture and the application he used.

"The man subsequently deleted the image and the related application in an attempt to conceal his actions," the police statement said.

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According to a report in BBC, Lin intends to plead guilty to the offenses. The charges include distributing a false message. It's a serious offense punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of nearly $8,000. Meanwhile, obstructing justice carries up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

The incident took place on August 20, when Lin sent the image depicting the crocodile in the reservoir to a person named in court documents as Min Min Oo. The following day, he deleted the images and the log history in the Gemini app, which formed the basis of the charge of obstructing the course of justice.

In light of the incident, the Singapore Police have warned that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who communicates falsehoods.

Lin will return to court on November 10.