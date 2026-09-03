Gloves On, Colour Out, No Newspaper: Mumbai Street Food Scene Is Changing, Viral Video Shows

A content creator shared a video on how Mumbai's street food scene is dramatically changing following a strict crackdown by Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's state food safety commissioner. The 51-year-old has earned widespread public praise for taking action against poor hygiene, including suspending food permits for four Domino's and one Pizza Hut outlet, inspecting government eateries, and shutting down unlicensed operators.

In a recent Instagram video, the creator has highlighted that the vendors have stopped wrapping Vada Pav in newspapers, which previously transferred toxic ink onto the food, and now use clean butter paper.

The restaurants have largely stopped adding harmful artificial dyes to food; Manchurian and chutneys are now served in their natural colours.

Chefs and street vendors are consistently using hairnets and gloves while preparing food.

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He said plates, pans, and cooking equipment are now thoroughly cleaned, as he did a tissue wipe check, and the plate appeared clean, without any visible dust.

He said local products like bread and toast, along with restaurant ketchup bottles, are starting to feature clear MRPs, ingredients, and expiration dates.

"Badlav," the user wrote in the caption of the video, which means change.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video went viral, with over 35.5 million views. Nearly two million users liked it, and thousands commented on it. "Out of hundreds of civil servants being selected every year... Just 1, JUST ONE started doing his duties and made historical changes," one user wrote in the comment section.

"One officer doing his job brought this much change; imagine the entire govt doing even 40% of their jobs correctly instead of wasting time on nonsense things," another user wrote, sharing their perspective.

"Same as like him..the rest of the officers do as it is... then there's lots of better outcome... but they think for their citizen over the time of interview... then vanish like a bullet train," a third user noted.