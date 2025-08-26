Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Rituals: All About 16 Steps Of Worshipping Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The day of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of festivities that last for 10-12 days, ending with the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol in water. From Ganesh Sthapana to Visarjan, the festival's Pooja Vidhi involves several rituals and steps to worship Lord Ganesha.

Preparation for Ganesh Sthapana:

Start the rituals by cleaning the puja area. Decorate it with flowers, banana leaves and mango leaves. Sprinkle Ganga jal to purify the area. After that, install the idol of Lord Ganesha on a clean and elevated platform. The idol of Lord Ganesha should face the east or north direction.

Make the necessary preparation for puja items in advance, such as flowers, fruits, sweets and incense sticks.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Wishes In English: Best Messages And Wishes To Wish Your Family And Friends

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Rituals

As per Drik Panchang, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with all sixteen rituals along with chanting of Puranik Mantras during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja.

Madhyahnakala is believed to be the best time for Ganesha Chaturthi Puja. Although it can be done during Pratahkala, Madhyahnakala and Sayankala also.

According to the Drik Panchang, Ganesha Chaturthi is on Wednesday (August 27) this year. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:05 am to 01:40 pm.

Start the rituals by lighting a diya and taking a sankalpa. Then follow the 16 steps. Worshipping with all 16 rituals is known as Shodashopachara Puja.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi On August 26 Or August 27? All About Date And Time Of Pooja Muhurat

Ganesha Chaturthi: The 16 steps of worship are:

Avahana: This is the first step, which means invoking of Lord Ganesha

Asana: Offering a seat to Lord Ganesha

Padya: Offering water for washing Lord Ganesha's feet

Arghya: Offering water for Lord Ganesha's hands

Achamana: Offering water for Lord Ganesha to sip

Snana: Bathing Lord Ganesha's idol. It can be done using Ganga jal, milk, or panchamrit

Vastra: Offering new clothes to Lord Ganesha. In Hindu tradition, black and white colours are usually avoided during festivities.

Yajnopavita: Offering the sacred thread

Gandha: Applying sandalwood paste or fragrance

Pushpa: Offering fresh flowers

Dhupa: Offering incense sticks

Dipa: Offering light

Naivedya: Offering food

Tambula: Offering betel leaves and nuts

Pradakshina: Circumambulating the idol

Namaskara: Paying to Lord Ganesha

Drik Panchang says that if the idol has been installed at your home and is worshipped daily, then Avahana and Pratishthapan should be avoided. These two rituals are done for newly bought idols.

Notably, statues of Lord Ganesha are either made of clay or made of metal. If they are pre-installed at home, then Utthapana will be done at the end of Puja, not Visarjan.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general beliefs and information. NDTV does not confirm it.)