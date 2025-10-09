From Rs 22,000 To Rs 2.2 Lakh Per Month: Man Shares 10-Year Career Journey, Inspires Internet

A heartwarming story is going viral on social media, where a user has shared his honest ten-year career experience. In a Reddit post, the user shared that he started with a monthly salary of Rs 22,000 and worked his way up to Rs 2.2 lakh. His post has garnered praise from people, who appreciated his simplicity and honesty about his professional growth.

The Reddit user posted it under the title, "From Rs 22K/month to Rs 2.2L/month in 10 years - what changed for me." The user mentioned how he started his job in a non-tech role with a salary of Rs 22,000 and saw a masive growth in the next three years.

He wrote, "I come from a non-tech background and started in non tech role. For the first 6 years, my salary went from Rs 22K to Rs 40K. Honestly, I was pretty clueless during that phase - didn't have a clear direction, wasn't pushing myself much, and somewhere the hunger to grow was missing."

See the post here:

"I went from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2.2 lakh per month. It wasn't luck, it was about clarity, effort, and consistency. This isn't a flex post - I do know this does not seems to be a big achievement however, I just wanted to share that it is possible to grow, even if you feel stuck right now. Once you find the right direction and put in the work, things can move faster than you think," he added.

The use also thanked Reddit for making him understand the market standards.

"I used to lowball myself a lot. I also want to thank Reddit — reading real compensation discussions there opened my eyes. It helped," the user remarked.

Netizens Reactions

The post got numerous reactions, where some supported and congratulated the user. On the other hand, a few inquired about his role.

One user commented, "What kind of non-tech role did you start from and what are you working in now?"

Another user shared his story and wrote, "Congratulations brother. I have a very similar story. Started in 2016, my training stipend was 5k/month. And then 23k/month after I was absorbed in the organisation."

"Guide sir how did you do it," commented a third user.