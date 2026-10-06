From A Telugu Medium School To Dubai: Three Cities That Changed This Woman's Life

Instagram creator Theju has shared a personal video about how moving to new cities helped her learn to be an adult. She says she did not learn how to be an adult until she moved to a new city and had to do her own laundry.

In the video, Theju talks about three cities that shaped who she is. The first is Bengaluru. She explains that she was born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh and studied in a Telugu medium school. At the age of 10, her family shifted to Bengaluru, and she was suddenly introduced to many languages, cultures and people. She says Bengaluru showed her the world when her world was only her village.

The second city is Hyderabad. She says she never had a hostel experience during college, so she wanted to live in a different city and took the first job opportunity she received. She adds that this is the city where she first joined a gym, bought her own groceries and did her own laundry.

Watch the video here:

The third city is Dubai. At the age of 31, she left her stable job in India and moved to Dubai with her husband. She says she applied to every job on the portal and was ghosted each time. She finally found a job through a connection she had met several years ago, which taught her the power of networking.

The video has attracted considerable attention on social media, with many users reacting in the comments section.