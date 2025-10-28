Former Vice President At Meta Reveals Challenges Of Building Startup In Bihar

While many people are leaving high-profile positions and high-paying jobs to pursue entrepreneurship, one man's story has taken social media by storm. Amit Kumar, formerly the Vice President of Product Development at Meta, revealed that he left his job at Meta USA in 2023 to build something meaningful in his home state.

In his LinkedIn post, he wrote, "Two years ago, I made one of the biggest decisions of my life. I quit my job at Meta USA and returned to India with a purpose: to build something meaningful in Bihar, my home state."

He further explained that his goal was to use his global experience and commitment to establish a strong startup culture in Bihar.

Photo Credit: amitkumar/x

"I wanted to create opportunities, mentor young entrepreneurs, and prove that Bihar could stand as a hub of innovation and growth," he added.

However, after years of hard work, private capital, countless sleepless nights, and raising Rs 130 crore in pre-seed funding from international markets, he realised the truth.

Amit mentioned, "It's painful to admit, but I've decided to relocate all startup operations outside Bihar. This decision doesn't come from anger. it comes from clarity. Change can only begin when truth is accepted, and I've accepted mine."

Social Media Reaction

Kumar's post attracted widespread attention. Professionals across India left thousands of responses to the LinkedIn post.

One user commented, "As someone who has built a Startup in Bihar (with the same intent and sentiment of giving back to the motherland), I resonate with your struggles."

Another user noted, "Amit Kumar ji, first let me complement and salute you for your intent and efforts."

"It's disheartening to know what you went through ," added a third user.