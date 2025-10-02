Man's Viral Post Highlights Men's Hidden Emotional Battles: "Silence Isn't Always Peace"

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, a man named Neel Jadhav sparked a conversation about men's mental health in India. He shared a story about a friend who went three months without pay but kept it hidden from his family, highlighting the silent struggles many men face while providing for their loved ones.

See the post here:

Also Read | Video: Earthquake In Philippines Interrupts Beauty Pageant, Contestants Flee Stage In Panic

The post highlighted that his friend went through financial hardship without sharing it with his family, reflecting how men often bear burdens alone.

"A friend told me his biggest flex in life was that once he wasn't paid a salary for 3 months, yet his family never found out," Jadhav wrote.

"His aged parents' medical bills were paid. His children's school fees were paid. His folks even got the house repainted. He is very 'proud' of how he continued to provide."

The post serves as an example of how men are frequently conditioned to suppress emotions and appear strong during difficult circumstances and not seek help.

Also Read | North Korea Targets Women Amid Crackdown On "Capitalist" Breast Implants, Calls Them "Un-Socialist": Report

But such pressures contribute to anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts among men. "I know the secret price he paid. How he aged suddenly. How he lost hair, gained weight. How he became quiet and withdrawn. All because of an invisible weight, only he could see," Jadhav wrote.

"Saying men need to talk about their 'feelings' is not enough. That's just putting the burden back on them. Sometimes, men just need someone to notice what they are carrying, without being asked. Because they will never tell. These 'men' I am talking about are not some abstract characters in a Netflix show. These are our fathers, uncles, brothers, husbands, sons and friends," he added.

"They could also be your boss, your subordinates or the one who brings you tea. We can talk about men's mental health all day long, but it won't make a damn difference if we don't understand this."

Social media reaction

The post resonated with many as users flooded the comment section with supportive messages. One user wrote, "This really hits hard... reminds me how silence isn't always peace. being there for someone isn't just listening-it's noticing."

"I would possibly add on to this. “Men need a safer ground to be able to share," another wrote.

"So glad! Someone spoke about men and the baggage they carry!" a third user said.