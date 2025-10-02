Video: Earthquake In Philippines Interrupts Beauty Pageant, Contestants Flee Stage In Panic

The massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu, Philippines, late Tuesday, killing at least 72 people, occurred at a time when the Gala Night of the Miss Asia-Pacific International 2025 pageant was underway. The tremor hit around 10:00 pm (local time) at a hotel, where 43 beauty queens, including the Philippines' Anita Rose Gomez and reigning queen Janelis Leyba of the United States, were participating.

Watch the video here:

Philippines Earthquake



🚨Contestants were seen scattering as a powerful earthquake interrupted the Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 beauty pageant in Cebu, Philippines. https://t.co/6rZlQplppS pic.twitter.com/mzBnY8xN3q — Make Europe Great Again - M.E.G.A (@ScaryEurope) October 1, 2025

Also Read | North Korea Targets Women Amid Crackdown On "Capitalist" Breast Implants, Calls Them "Un-Socialist": Report

Videos capturing the moment went viral on social media, showing contestants fleeing the stage as chandeliers swayed violently. The guests were seen seeking shelter under tables.

Reigning queen Janelis Leyba was seen removing her crown in panic. Many contestants took off their high heels and rushed outside barefoot, clutching their long skirts.

Remaining pageant events were postponed as organisers assessed the situation. The Miss Asia-Pacific International (MAPI) Organisation confirmed all candidates and staff were safe, thanking Radisson Blu Cebu for their swift response.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic event. We are grateful all our contestants are safe and accounted for," the organisation stated.

Also Read | Viral Trend Of Getting Tattoos On Teeth Sparks Debate On Dental Health In China

Philippines Earthquake

The quake's epicentre was off Cebu's northeast coast, near Bogo. The earthquake claimed 72 lives in Cebu Province, with over 150 people injured. Bogo reported 30 deaths, San Remigio 22 and Medellin 10.

The quake also caused the buildings to collapse, and power outages hit the region. Search and rescue operations concluded on October 2, shifting focus to relief.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" - an earthquake-prone belt of volcanoes stretching from South America to the Russian Far East. It experiences more than 800 quakes each year.