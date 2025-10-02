Viral Trend Of Getting Tattoos On Teeth Sparks Debate On Dental Health In China

Concerns have been raised in China over a unique trend of engraving motivational phrases like "get rich" and "ensure success" on dental caps, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The trend of tooth tattoos is particularly popular among the young generation. As per the report, the trend is facilitated by dental institutions, with hospitals promoting these customisable dental caps, often offering them for free to attract customers.

"Our 3D-printed tooth crowns are made of aerospace materials. They cannot only repair your problematic tooth, but also carry engraved words or patterns. They are uniquely customised for you," as quoted, an advertisement for a private hospital in Guangdong province read.

As quoted, a member of staff said, "The tooth tattoo technology was introduced at the beginning of this year. Many customers flock to our institutions to have things they like engraved. This technology is quite mature now."

The worker further noted that having a tooth crown at the hospital costs around 2,000 yuan (US$280) and, "it will not affect the comfort in your mouth."

As per the report, a woman in Jinan, eastern Shandong province, said: "It will be so handsome if my tooth displays a character. So I decided to take this service by letting them carve the letter shen, meaning careful in Chinese."

However, experts have warned that this trend might lead to dental damage, raising questions about long-term oral health impacts. "The crown will be damaged more or less. Its strength will be impaired. I do not recommend patients to adopt the inscription on their crown," said a dentist as per a local media report.

The report says that many users on Chinese social media platforms called it "cute". But one user said, "It is disgusting to have a tattoo on your tooth." .