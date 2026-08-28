Foreigner Praises Indian Food, Says It Changed The Way He Sees Other Cuisines

Indian food has made such a strong impression on one foreigner that he says it has changed the way he looks at other cuisines. Ed Nathanson, who describes himself as the "World's Greatest Snack Detective", shared a video on Instagram about his love for Indian food. He said discovering Indian cuisine around five years ago had completely changed his taste and made it difficult for him to get excited about other types of food.

In the video, Nathanson jokingly remarked that Indian food has created a "problem" for him, as cuisines from other countries no longer seem as special as they once did.

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Describing his first encounter with Indian food, he said it was so delicious that it felt as though the "gates of heaven had opened" and God Himself had welcomed him.

Nathanson then spoke about his favourite Indian dishes. He described pani puri as "little flavour bombs" that burst in the mouth.

Praising Gobi Manchurian, he jokingly remarked that cauliflower simply shouldn't taste that good.

Nathanson compared the complex array of flavours in Indian cuisine to the relatively simpler food found in other countries.

His love for Indian food also changed his eating habits. Nathanson, who describes himself as a "hardcore carnivore," said that after developing a taste for Indian cuisine, he even began ordering vegetarian dishes.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "Yes, I totally agree."

Another user noted, "Try cooking yourself, you'll love it more."

"You never get bored because you have so many options in Indian cuisine," added a third user.