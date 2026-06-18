Fired After Years Of Loyalty, Employee Doubles Salary From Rs 70,000 To Rs 1.58 Lakh: 'Shocked By Hike'

An employee was left shocked after more than doubling their salary within days of being laid off by the current company. In a social media post titled, 'Salary hike left me shocked,' the professional detailed that they had been working at the same organisation for nearly five years at a modest monthly salary of Rs 70,000, primarily due to low appraisals. Despite their loyalty, the company cut them off during a recent restructuring drive, forcing them to look for other options.

The employee, working for a product-based company, highlighted that they were also involved in a confrontation with HR regarding the severance pay. However, on the last day of work, they received a job offer from a company based out of India.

"I have been working for a company for 4.5 years that pays me INR 70k. Recently, I got laid off from restructuring. While I was still in a state of shock and had a spat with HR over the severance payout," the user wrote in a Reddit post

"That very day I got a job offer where the company is based out of India. My new job will be wfh, and I will work for the client now," they added.

The employee shared that they would now be receiving a salary of Rs 1.58 lakh every month, and the work will be completely remote, meaning additional savings.

"I wanted to say I got a salary raise, now I will get a salary around INR 1.58 lakhs per month. They will be paying in US dollars," they said.

Despite the salary jump, the employee admitted that he was struggling to process it. "This feels unreal to an extent where I feel guilty to even think I will get that sort of money. I cannot believe it's luck if it's the timing. Does getting undervalued makes you really believe that you are not worth anything good? It still feels like a dream," they wrote.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Loyalty Is overrated'

As the post went viral, garnering over 1,000 upvotes, social media users congratulated the individual and advised them to keep switching, adding that loyalty was 'overrated'.

"Keep moving every 2 to 2.5 years. Loyalty is overrated!" said one user, while another added: "Same with me i was getting 50k and left the job. Now I'm getting 1.1 lakh."

A third commented: "In 2018, I went from making 6 LPA to 13 LPA overnight when I got a new manager who decided to pay me based on value. Big change in my mentality after that, I went from 13 LPA in 2018 to making 98 lakhs last year."

A fourth said: "Congratulations, you doubled your salary. I also recently got a job offer with a 60 per cent hike, but yours is like unreal in this economy."