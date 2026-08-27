'Feels Nothing Like Rest Of India': British Tourist Praises Chandigarh's Urban Planning

A British tourist has praised Chandigarh for its efficient design and urban infrastructure, noting that it feels like the complete opposite of other Indian cities. In an Instagram video titled, "The strangest city in India," travel vlogger Jack Heaton highlighted how Chandigarh's grid-planned wide streets and abundant space make it virtually chaos-free, which was in stark contrast to the usual urban hustle found elsewhere in the country.

Heaton, who has travelled to several other states during his India journey, said it was almost 'bizarre' that a city like Chandigarh existed in India.

"This city is literally the opposite of India. You only have to look around and see why. Designed from scratch by the Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, this is Chandigarh," said Heaton.

“Instead of the usual chaos, it's laid out in a huge grid with wide green spaces and a hefty dose of Brutalist buildings. Basically, someone actually sat down and planned the bloody thing,” he added.

Heaton pointed out that Chandigarh's popularity led to two states naming the city as their capital. "After travelling through some of India's biggest cities, honestly, it feels bizarre. It's miles different, and everything is suspiciously organised,” he said.

"And it's so popular that Punjab and Haryana couldn't agree on who could have the city. So the natural solution? It is the capital of both."

Despite feeling nothing like the rest of India, Heaton said Chandigarh consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the country.

"If that wasn't confusing enough, it's also its own self-governing territory. But despite feeling nothing like the rest of India, it consistently ranks among the country's most liveable cities," he said.

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Chandigarh, The City Beautiful

Designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier in the 1950s, Chandigarh boasts of a modern infrastructure featuring wide boulevards, tree-lined avenues, and neighbourhoods called "sectors" that are basically mini-towns in themselves.

Chandigarh offers numerous tourist hotspots, including Sukhna Lake, the Rose Garden, and the Rock Garden. The ideal time to explore these sites is between October and March, when the weather is pleasantly breezy and perfect for outdoor activities like park picnics or rooftop dinners.