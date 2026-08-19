Petrol "Langar" Leaves Chandigarh Residents Disappointed Amid Rain

A social media announcement about a "petrol langar" in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening drew a large number of people to two petrol pumps, but many returned disappointed after no fuel was distributed.

The announcement, shared on social media by a man identified as Rakesh Trehan, said that petrol would be distributed at petrol pumps in Sector 10 at 5 pm. Soon after the message spread, several vehicle owners reached the designated locations, many braving heavy rain.

A large crowd gathered at a fuel station in Sector 10 amid heavy rainfall. However, no petrol was distributed at the spot, leaving many people upset.

A woman identified as Suman said that she had come after watching a video on Instagram about the petrol langar. She said the attendants refused to provide fuel, saying they did not have permission. According to her, only around 10 to 15 people were given tokens.

Another person, Anshu, said he had been waiting at the petrol pump for nearly two hours in heavy rain. He alleged that people were being asked to return on Saturday or Sunday. He questioned the decision, saying people had travelled to the location expecting the promised fuel.

Amid the confusion, Rakesh Trehan, also known on social media as "Raja The King", later released a video explaining that the petrol langar had been postponed because of the heavy rain.

Trehan apologised to those who had reached the petrol pumps and said he did not want people to travel long distances or stand in the rain and risk falling ill. He announced that the petrol langar would now be held on Friday, August 21, at the same time and location.

He further said that coupons or cards for the petrol distribution would be issued on August 21, with the petrol langar continuing for three days on August 21, 22 and 23.

The announcement had initially generated considerable interest on social media, but Tuesday's developments left several residents questioning the arrangements and the communication surrounding the event.