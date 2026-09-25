Cop Shot Dead Inside Chandigarh Home, Son Detained

A Chandigarh Police head constable, identified as Nitin, was shot dead inside his residence in Sector 22 on Friday morning, with police suspecting a family dispute behind the incident.

According to the police, Nitin, who was posted in the Accounts Branch at the Police Headquarters, was at his Sector 22 residence when he allegedly had a heated argument with his son, Armaan, over an issue.

Police said that following the argument, Armaan allegedly opened fire at his father. Nitin sustained multiple gunshot injuries and died at the spot. His body was later found inside the room, following which the police were informed.

Armaan has since been detained and is being questioned as part of the investigation.

Senior police officers and investigation teams reached the spot soon after the incident. Forensic experts are also examining the room and collecting evidence to establish the exact sequence of events, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the weapon used.

Initial information suggested the shooting may have involved Nitin's service revolver. However, investigators are examining all aspects of the case, and the exact circumstances leading to the death will be established after the forensic examination and further investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said the police have detained Nitin's son and are investigating all angles to ascertain what led to the head constable's death.

Further investigation is underway.