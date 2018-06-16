Father's Day 2018: 10 Inspirational Quotes To Share With Your Dad On Father's Day

Here are 10 Father's Day quotes you can share with your dad or someone you consider a father-figure:
"Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my dad." - Unknown
"To the world, you are a dad. To me, you are the world." - Unknown
"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me." - Jim Valvano
"He adopted a role called being a father so that his child would have something mythical and infinitely important: a protector." - Tom Wolfe
"A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow." - Unknown
"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." - Unknown
"To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter." - Euripides
"By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong." - Charles Wadsworth
"A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms, even when his hands are empty" - Unknown
"What you teach your children, you also teach their children." - Unknown
