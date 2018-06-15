Father's Day: Wishes, Messages And Images To Share With Your Dad

Here are some Father's Day messages, wishes and imagesthat you can share with your dad:
Thanks for being my guiding light and the precious life lessons. Happy Father's Day, dad!
A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow. Here's to my idol. Happy Father's Day!
The greatest gift I ever received was having you as a father. Thanks for the love, the fun and the advice. Happy Father's Day!
Thank you for always providing a shoulder to lean on. Happy Father's Day!
Happy Father's Day to the man with the best dad jokes!
Thanks for the advice, the love and the dad jokes. Happy Father's Day!
A good father is one of the most unsung, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society. Happy Father's Day, papa!
Dear dad, thanks for the late night ice-cream runs, the road-trips, for sharing my first drink and being my best friend. Happy Father's Day!
Dear dad, thank you for making growing up fun. Happy Father's Day!
Happy Father's Day to my hero and role model. Thank you for everything you have done for us. We love you with all our hearts
