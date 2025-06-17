Heroic Father Of Two Drowns Saving His Children On Father's Day In US

In a tragic incident, a father of two drowned on Father's Day (Jun 15) after rushing into the ocean to save his children in the US. The man, identified as Antwon Wilson, 33, of Lauderhill, was spending time with his children at a beach in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend when the incident took place.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) received 911 calls around 7:20 pm local time, reporting a drowning in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort. While the Ocean Rescue Lifeguards had left the duty posts for the day, the lieutenants rushed to the scene once they were aware of the situation.

"They were able to turn their trucks around and be the first responders from our fire rescue department," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Moran told WFLA.

Mr Wilson went into the ocean after spotting his two children in distress. One of his daughters was struggling in the water, and he jumped quickly to protect her.

"The father made it to the daughter and was able to keep her afloat until lifeguards were able to get in and pull the daughter out," Mr Moran said.

Eslam Saad, one of the bystanders, responded to the situation as well and went into the ocean to help the children. "I didn't think about anything. I didn't even tell my wife I'm going in the water again. I just jumped into the water," Mr Saad told 7News Miami.

"When I got close to her, I told her, 'Please, I know you are in panic. Please, do not do anything crazy, I will try my best to get you out," he said, adding that the rescue workers took over when he brought her closer to shore.

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson did not resurface after going underwater. Authorities began searching for Wilson and found him a few minutes later underwater. He was taken to shore, where paramedics performed lifesaving measures. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tributes pour in

Friends, family members and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Wilson, with many acknowledging the effect he had on them.

"To my childhood friend-thank you for the laughter, the memories, and the pieces of my heart you carried with you. I don't understand why you had to go, but I trust that God always has the answer," wrote Andrew Toussaint, one of Mr Wilson's friends

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Antwon Wilson, a highly esteemed member of our team. Martha Taxes and Financial Services, together with Trust1 Solutions, extends sincerest condolences to his family," wrote one of his colleagues.