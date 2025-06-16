Galapagos Tortoise Celebrates 135th Birthday And His First Father's Day at Zoo Miami

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Goliath, a Galapagos tortoise, turned 135 years old on Father's Day at Zoo Miami.

He celebrated becoming a father for the first time with the hatching of one egg on June 4.

This marks the first offspring for Goliath and the first successful hatching at Zoo Miami.

Father's Day at Zoo Miami was extra special as Goliath, a 517-pound Galapagos tortoise, turned 135 years old and also celebrated his first Father's Day on Sunday - a stunning double milestone after he became a father for the first time earlier this month at Zoo Miami.

Zoo Miami noted that Goliath's official record has him hatching out on the island of Santa Cruz in the Galapagos on June 15, 1885, but this is his first confirmed offspring at least in the past 40 years.

Goliath arrived at the Bronx Zoo on July 23, 1929. After that, he finally came to Zoo Miami on July 30, 1981. He had bred with several different females, but never had a chance of becoming successful during his time at Zoo Miami.

"Goliath is my hero, and I am sure he will soon be an inspiration to many others! He is living proof that where there is a will, there is a way and to never give up!" Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said in a statement.

Goliath became a father when one egg out of a clutch of eight successfully hatched on June 4, officials said. "Not only is this the first offspring for Goliath, but it is also the first time in the history of Zoo Miami that a Galapagos tortoise has hatched, making this a historic event on multiple levels!" the post read.

The Galapagos tortoise is a very large species of tortoise in the genus Chelonoidis. The species comprises 15 subspecies. It is the largest living species of tortoise and can weigh up to 417 kg. They are also the largest extant terrestrial cold-blooded animals.

The Galapagos tortoise's population numbers were once drastically reduced as it is listed as an endangered species, with a fall in numbers as a result of exploitation and habitat disruption.

Modern threats of climate change and ongoing habitat loss contribute to conservation urgency.