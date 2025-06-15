On Camera: Snake Slithers Into Crowded Waterfall In Mussoorie, Sparking Panic And Chaos

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A snake entered Kempty Falls, causing panic among tourists on June 14.

A viral video shows people screaming and fleeing from the water as the snake appears.

A viral video shows people screaming and fleeing from the water as the snake appears.

The incident has over 800,000 views on social media, sparking various reactions.

A chilling scene unfolded at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, when a snake unexpectedly slithered through the crowded waters. A video going viral on social media captured the chaotic moment as dozens of tourists, who had been enjoying the scenic waterfall, suddenly screamed and rushed out in panic. According to a post by Instagram user @littledehradunstories, the incident occurred on June 14. "A snake entered among the tourists bathing at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie. See how chaos ensued!" the caption read.

In the video, tourists can be seen enjoying themselves in the waterfall's pool. Moments later, panic breaks out as a snake is spotted swiftly slithering through the water. As the camera zooms out, the scene turns more chaotic - dozens of people scream and scramble to get out, desperately trying to distance themselves from the reptile.

Take a look at the video below:

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On social media, the video has garnered more than 800,000 views.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "The only way we can get rid of tourists from Doon and Mussorie! I'm sure the animals have had enough of it too!!"

"Snake scared itself. Must be thinking, how did I land among the sinners," another user commented.

"Tourists have entered snake's neighbourhood," wrote a third user.

Kempty Falls is a popular tourist destination located near Mussoorie. It is known for its scenic beauty and cascading waterfalls. Visitors can enjoy swimming, boating, and a cable car ride for panoramic views. It is easily accessible by private vehicles, taxis, and local buses from Mussoorie. The best time to visit Kempty Falls is during the summer months - June to October - when the weather is pleasant and the water flow is optimal.