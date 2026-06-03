Fast Deliveries, Easy Healthcare: Indian Woman In Portugal Lists 7 Things India Does Better

An Indian content creator living in Portugal has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing a list of everyday conveniences in India that she says she only truly appreciated after moving abroad. Shruti Shivam, who documents her experiences overseas, posted a video highlighting seven aspects of daily life in India that she believes are often taken for granted. The clip quickly gained traction online, with many Indians living overseas agreeing with her observations and sharing similar experiences from countries across Europe, Australia, and North America.

In her comparison of life in India and Portugal, Shivam argued that India's urban infrastructure is built around speed, accessibility, and convenience in a way that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

One of the biggest differences she pointed to was doorstep delivery. In many Indian cities, groceries, medicines, meals and household essentials can be delivered within minutes or hours through a range of apps and services. By contrast, she said, consumers in Portugal often need to plan ahead or collect items themselves.

The creator also highlighted India's culture of ultra-fast commerce. Same-day, next-day, and even 10-minute deliveries have become commonplace in many Indian metropolitan areas, while in Portugal, receiving an item the next day is often considered exceptionally quick.

Watch the video here:

Another factor she said she misses is India's flexibility when it comes to handling last-minute tasks. Whether it is booking services, arranging appointments or running errands, many things can be organised on short notice. In Portugal, she explained, daily life tends to operate on fixed schedules that require advance planning.

Healthcare was another area where she believes India offers a significant advantage. According to Shivam, access to doctors, pharmacies, and medicines is generally quick and straightforward in Indian cities. While Portugal's healthcare system is well-organised and structured, she noted that obtaining care for routine or minor medical needs can take considerably longer.

Transportation also featured prominently in her comparison. While she praised Portugal's organised network of buses, metros and trains, she said India's extensive ecosystem of cabs, auto-rickshaws and local transport options offers a level of on-demand convenience that is difficult to match.

She further pointed to the availability of skilled workers in India. Services such as plumbing, electrical repairs and household maintenance can often be arranged at short notice, whereas appointments in Portugal may require longer waiting periods and involve higher labour costs.

Finally, Shivam said India's strong repair culture is something she has come to appreciate more since moving abroad. From electronics and appliances to furniture and household items, many products can be repaired quickly and affordably in local markets. In Portugal, she observed, replacing an item is often considered easier or more practical than repairing it.