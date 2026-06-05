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Indian Woman In Portugal Lists Everyday Indian Conveniences She Misses Abroad

In the video, Shruti compared various aspects of everyday life in India and Portugal.

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Indian Woman In Portugal Lists Everyday Indian Conveniences She Misses Abroad
One of the first differences she pointed out was doorstep delivery services.
  • An Indian woman in Portugal shared conveniences she misses from India on Instagram
  • Doorstep deliveries for groceries and medicines are common in India but rare in Portugal
  • Instant services and fast deliveries are normal in India, unlike appointment-based Portugal
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An Indian woman living in Portugal has shared a list of everyday conveniences she now values more about life in India. Her observations, posted in an Instagram video, highlighted differences between daily life in the two countries and prompted discussion online.

Comparing Life In India And Portugal

The video was shared by Shruti Shivam and was titled, "POV: Things Portugal made me appreciate that I took for granted in India."

In the video, Shruti compared various aspects of everyday life in India and Portugal, saying that some conveniences commonly available in India are less accessible abroad.

Watch Video Here:

Doorstep Deliveries And Convenience

One of the first differences she pointed out was doorstep delivery services.

According to Shruti, having groceries, medicines and food delivered directly to homes is extremely common in India. She said that in Portugal, many purchases still require people to visit stores and collect items themselves.

She also highlighted how quickly many tasks can be completed in India. Shruti said that many things in India can be managed instantly or urgently, whereas life in Portugal depends much more on appointments and planning.

Faster Delivery Services

Shruti also compared delivery speeds in the two countries.

She noted that 10-minute, same-day and next-day deliveries have become normal in many Indian cities. In contrast, she said that even next-day delivery can feel fast in Portugal.

Healthcare And Transport Differences

Another area she discussed was healthcare access.

According to Shruti, doctor appointments, pharmacies and medicines are generally easy to access in India. She said that while Portugal has a structured healthcare system, smaller medical needs can take longer to address.

She also compared transportation options. Shruti said that autos, cabs and local transport are constantly available in India. While Portugal offers organised transport through buses, metros and trains, she felt these options are relatively more expensive.

Home Repairs And Maintenance

Shruti further spoke about home maintenance services.

She said that electricians, plumbers and other workers are often available quickly in India. In Portugal, however, appointments are usually required and labour costs can feel higher.

India's Repair Culture

Her final point focused on what she described as India's strong repair culture.

According to Shruti, almost anything can be repaired at a low cost nearby in India. In Portugal, she said, there is less of a repair culture, and people often choose to replace items instead.

The video sparked conversation online, with many social media users relating to the differences she highlighted between life in India and Portugal.

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