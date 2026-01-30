Fact Check: February 2026 Is Not A 'MiracleIn', Viral Claim Misleads

A viral message circulating ahead of February 2026 claims the month will be a rare calendar event that happens only once in 823 years. The posts say February 2026 will have four Sundays, four Mondays, four Tuesdays and four of every weekday, calling it a so-called "MiracleIn" month.

The message has been widely shared on social media and in group chats, often with instructions to forward it for good luck or "miracles". Some versions also claim February 2026 will include a 25-hour day.

The claim is completely misleading and based on a misunderstanding of how calendars work.

Why the maths is simple

February 2026 has 28 days because 2026 is not a leap year. A 28-day month is exactly four weeks. Since a week has seven days, each weekday appears exactly four times.

This means that every non-leap-year February has four Sundays, four Mondays and four of every other weekday. There is nothing unusual or rare about this pattern.

Calendar experts say the same structure occurs regularly and does not require any special alignment.

Previous claims already debunked

AFP Fact Check has previously examined nearly identical claims, including ones shared in 2022. In each case, fact-checkers explained that standard Februaries always follow the same four-week structure.

No meaning to 'MiracleIn'

The term "MiracleIn" has no recognised meaning in science or calendar studies. Claims about a 25-hour day are also false. While Earth's rotation can vary slightly, there is no global extra hour added to a day in February 2026.

The verdict

February 2026 is not a rare or once-in-centuries event. It is a normal, non-leap-year February, and the viral message is another recycled calendar myth presented as a miracle.