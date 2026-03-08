What Did Indians Buy In Feb'26: Top 10 Best-Selling SUVs Of The Month

The SUV segment continues to dominate the Indian automotive market, with demand showing no signs of slowing down. Almost every manufacturer now offers at least one SUV, ranging from compact crossovers to full-fledged ladder-frame models. February 2026 once again highlighted the strength of this category, as several popular nameplates posted strong numbers and healthy year-on-year growth.

At the top of the list was the Tata Nexon, which retained its crown as India's best-selling SUV. The model recorded 19,430 units last month, a significant increase from 15,349 units in February 2025, translating into a 27 per cent rise. Close behind was the Tata Punch, which has steadily built its reputation as a micro-SUV. It managed 18,748 units compared to 14,559 units a year earlier, reflecting a 29 per cent growth.

The midsize SUV space remained equally competitive. The Hyundai Creta continued its strong run, selling 17,938 units against 16,317 units last year, marking a 10 per cent gain. Maruti Suzuki's Brezza was not far behind, posting 17,863 units compared to 15,392 units in February 2025, a 16 per cent increase. Mahindra's Scorpio range, including both the Classic and N, also maintained its popularity with 14,665 units, up from 13,618 units a year earlier.

Not all models, however, had positive momentum. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx saw a sharp decline, recording 13,898 units versus 21,461 units last year, a 35 per cent drop. In contrast, the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Victoris made a promising debut with 13,021 units, suggesting it could climb higher in the rankings as awareness grows.

Further down the list, the Mahindra Thar continued to attract enthusiasts, registering 11,047 units compared to 9,248 units last year, a 19 per cent rise. Hyundai's Venue managed 10,494 units, slightly up from 10,125 units in February 2025. Kia's Seltos stood out with one of the highest growth rates, selling 10,308 units against 6,446 units last year, a remarkable 60 per cent surge driven by recent updates.

Overall, February 2026 reinforced the SUV segment's dominance in India. From compact leaders like the Nexon and Punch to new entrants such as the Victoris, the competition remains fierce. The numbers reflect not only the growing preference for SUVs among Indian buyers but also the intense battle between manufacturers to capture market share in the country's most dynamic automotive category.