Entrepreneur Worth Rs 100 Crore Travels By Auto, Stays In Budget Hotels: "He's Very, Very Happy"

An entrepreneur with a net worth exceeding Rs 100 crore (about $12 million) is drawing attention online -- not for lavish spending, but for consciously choosing a frugal lifestyle. Despite his wealth, he reportedly travels by auto-rickshaw and opts for modest hotels during visits to Mumbai.

The anecdote was shared by Naturally Yours founder Vinod Chendhil, who described the individual as a close friend who prioritises personal freedom and simplicity over status symbols. According to Chendhil, the founder has deliberately avoided the typical lifestyle upgrades that often accompany rising wealth.

His post came in response to a discussion initiated by Ravi Handa, who reflected on how increasing net worth tends to reshape people's lives. Handa noted that while he currently lives comfortably with a net worth of around Rs 10 crore, his lifestyle would likely change significantly at Rs 50 crore.

"My founder friend who has 100cr net worth. Travels by auto whenever in Mumbai, takes share auto/taxi wherever possible, stays at simple hotels, has not bought an expensive vehicle. Only thing that has changed is that he has more vacations/free time now," Chendhil wrote.

See the tweet:

My founder friend who has 100cr net worth.



Travels by auto whenever in Mumbai, takes share auto/taxi wherever possible, stays at simple hotels, has not bought an expensive vehicle.



Only thing that has changed is that he has more vacations/free time now. https://t.co/Ieoy5AmPE5 — Vinod Chendhil (@vinodchendhil) April 19, 2026

The story sparked debate online. While some users admired the minimalist approach, others questioned why someone so wealthy would choose what they perceived as a "miserable" lifestyle.

One user commented, "Living such a miserable life! I hope his kids live a better and meaningful life for which money is meant. Responding to the criticism, Chendhil maintained that his friend is "very, very happy."

Another user said, "Why though? What is his reason for this? Isn't money a tool to make your life as easy and peaceful as possible from a personal finance standpoint? Why suffer in share auto if one doesn't need to?"

"Don't know, personal choice maybe wants to keep it simple," replied Chendhil.

A third remarked, "Ah, but you should spend money on nice things Be frugal in your business. Be indulgent in your life - The memories you get out of it are priceless It took me so long to get my parents to be comfortable with it."

"TBH, being ultra-rich yet overly frugal feels like a pretty joyless way to live, quality of life seems to have taken a back seat. No need to be flashy, but at the very least, opting for a taxi or a driver for a car wouldn't hurt," said a fourth.