Entrepreneur Shares Juice Vendor's Pricing Board, Praises His Business Sense

A simple pricing board at a sugarcane juice stall has caught the attention of social media users after a LinkedIn post highlighted the business thinking behind it.

The post has sparked conversations about how everyday street vendors often make smart pricing decisions based on practical experience rather than formal business education.

The LinkedIn post pointed to how small stalls, even without formal business training, often arrive at pricing decisions based on cost, demand and customer behaviour. In this case, a sugarcane juice vendor's pricing board stood out for the way it structured different prices, leading many to reflect on how business lessons can come from real-life experience instead of classrooms or boardrooms. The post was shared on LinkedIn by Ananya Narang, founder of Entourage. In her caption, she said that the vendor had cracked unit economics better than most founders.

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She also shared a photo of the sugarcane juice vendor's pricing board, which read: "Price sugarcane juice. Without ice Rs 30. With ice Rs 25. Half glass Rs 20."

At first look, the pricing may seem straightforward, but many users pointed out the thought behind it. Offering different price points for ice, quantity and variations allows the vendor to serve different types of customers while managing costs better. It also helps reduce waste and keeps the business flexible in a busy street setting.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "He is honest. You can't complaint for ice he is reducing rate."

Another user noted, "Small businesses understand customers."

"We need MBA lessons from him," added a third user.