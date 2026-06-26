Entrepreneur Says Rs 2.5 Lakh Monthly Salary Is The New Rs 1 Lakh In Bengaluru And Mumbai, Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has started an online debate after claiming that Rs 2.5 lakh per month is the new Rs 1 lakh. His comment was meant to highlight rising inflation and the increasing cost of living.

Niket Raj Dwivedi, founder of the professional social media network Medial, shared his view on X two days ago.

He wrote, "2.5 Lakh per month is the new 1 Lakh."

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In a follow-up post, he added that this statement is especially true in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai. He wrote, "Specially true in Bangalore and Mumbai".

Social Media Reaction

His post quickly triggered a discussion about salary expectations in India. Some users disagreed with his statement and accused him of exaggeration.

Social media users said that earning Rs 1 lakh per month is still considered a respectable income and is enough for a comfortable lifestyle for many people. The debate continued as users shared different opinions on rising expenses and income standards in major cities.

One user commented, "It only applies to the metro cities."

Another user noted, "It depends on the location."

"Yes, more specifically in TIER 1 and sometime in TIER 2 City," added a third user.