Entrepreneur Returns To Hometown, Says Tier-2 Cities Offer Better Quality Of Life

After spending nearly 17 years away from his hometown for education, work, and business, a founder has shared how returning to Bhopal became a positive change in his life. In a video posted on Instagram, Karan Kukreja spoke about the quality of life, shorter commutes, and professional opportunities in Tier-2 cities.

Kukreja said he had lived in cities including Gurugram and Mumbai before returning to Bhopal due to certain circumstances. He said that after spending 15 to 17 years outside his hometown for college, schooling, jobs, and business, life in Bhopal had been much better.

Kukreja said that Bhopal is his hometown and that he had moved back there a few years ago after spending many years living outside the city, including in Gurugram and Mumbai.

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He explained that he returned due to certain personal reasons. Having spent nearly 15 to 17 years away for college, schooling, work, and business, including several years in Gurugram, he said that coming back to Bhopal had turned out to be a positive decision and that life there had been much better for him.

He also encouraged people who had settled in metropolitan cities to consider returning to their hometowns. Kukreja said Tier-2 cities now have professional opportunities, with work coming in and people having a good life there.

He added that people who have settled in larger cities should consider returning to their hometowns, as Tier-2 cities now offer growing opportunities and a good quality of life.

According to him, work opportunities are steadily increasing in these cities, and many people are thriving there.

While he acknowledged that the work culture and way of doing things may be different, he said life has been going well for those who have made the move.

Kukreja also spoke about Bhopal's manageable commute times. He said, "But man, look at the life-15 to 20 minutes from one place to another. Traffic is going to increase a bit now, but compared to other places, man, we are very livable."

The clip was shared with a caption describing his workstation for the day as "a balcony, the rain, and a laptop".

In the caption, Kukreja again said that returning to Bhopal had improved his lifestyle and challenged the idea that moving to a Tier-2 city means slowing down professionally.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew reactions from users who related to Kukreja's observations about life outside major metropolitan cities.

One user commented, "This post answers everyone's questions."

Another user noted, "Well said."

"Bhopal is love," added a third user.