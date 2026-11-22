Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu Deshpande has questioned VIP culture after getting stuck in traffic due to the movement of a VIP while travelling to the airport for a flight to Rajkot. Deshpande said he had left home well in advance for his 8.30 am flight but was unable to move because roads were blocked for the VIP movement.

Sharing his experience on Instagram, he mentioned, "It's 7.30 in the morning. I've left on time for an 8.30 am flight. I have my bag and everything with me and in a Rapido."

However, he found himself stuck in traffic as a VIP was passing through the area. He added that several vehicles caught in the traffic were also heading towards the airport.

Expressing his frustration, Deshpande said it was unfair for ordinary citizens who follow the law, pay taxes and contribute to society to face such inconvenience because of people in authority. He described the situation as unacceptable and said it was difficult to explain the frustration of being stuck despite leaving on time.

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He also pointed out that such traffic restrictions could affect people with more urgent commitments, including someone travelling to an examination or a person who needs to catch an important flight. He said that although he might still manage to reach the airport in time, he did not know when the next flight to Rajkot would be available.

Deshpande further said that people might forget such incidents once traffic starts moving again, but that does not make the inconvenience acceptable. He urged bureaucrats and government officials to avoid blocking major roads for VIP movement and find other ways to travel.

He said, "I request bureaucrats and people in the government that please do not inconvenience people on the roads by blocking big central roads because you have to pass."

Suggesting that officials could use helicopters instead, Deshpande said taxpayer money could be used for such arrangements rather than inconveniencing people on the roads. He ended his message by asking those in authority to leave ordinary citizens alone and not disrupt their daily lives.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Completely agree. Been speaking against this for years."

Another user noted, "True. This is so irritating."

"Thanks, Shantanu for speaking about it. It truly takes a lot of courage to even speak on such matters when you are in the limelight," added a third user.