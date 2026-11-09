Bombay Shaving Company Founder Reunites With Teacher After 21 Years: "So Grateful"

Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, recently shared a heartwarming video of meeting his school teacher after 21 years. Sharing the video on LinkedIn, Deshpande opened up about his meeting with his former mathematics mentor, fondly known as 'JJ Sir'.

He discussed how a simple phone call with JJ Sir made a lasting impact in his life. He revealed that the defining moment happened back in 2005, right after his IIT entrance exam results were announced.

He dialled JJ Sir, and what he said has touched thousands of hearts online. Deshpande revealed that he was overwhelmed and crying 'inconsolably'.

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Click here to watch the video

The teacher offered a simple piece of advice to comfort him. "Aapko aaj ye cheez badi lag rahi hogi. Lekin jeevan mei do your best and forget the rest. Sab accha hoga," he said in Hindi. (This might feel like a massive deal to you today. But in life, just do your best and forget the rest. Everything will turn out fine.)

Deshpande said that learning to give his best without constantly stressing over the outcome became one of the most important lessons in life.

"21 years later, the same voice said 'Arey Shantanu aao.' when I entered his office." he wrote. "All those feelings from 2005 came rushing back. The young math teacher from Bansal Classes was now a very senior HOD at Allen."

"But the voice was the same. And I turned 18 all over again," he wrote, adding that the "impact a good teacher has on a student at the right time is something else".

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Social media reactions

The video reached thousands of users on the platform and quickly caught attention, with many commenting with their own stories. "I remember being at my lowest at one time during my JEE preparation, and there was this one late-night call with him which changed me. No one can match his energy at all," one user wrote in the comment section.

Some teachers leave a mark that time can never erase. What a lovely reunion and a beautiful reminder of how one person's words, spoken at the right moment, can stay with us for a lifetime. JJ Sir must be proud to see how far you have come," another user shared their thoughts.

I remember meeting my schoolteacher, who once told me, 'You will do great in life.' Back then, nobody believed in me except him. A few days ago, I met him again, and I realised how teachers can see the potential in us long before we see it in ourselves," a third user noted.