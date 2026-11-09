'Mogging' Is Collins' Word Of The Year 2026. Here's What It Means

The Collins English Dictionary has named "mogging" its Word of the Year for 2026, pointing to a massive surge in its usage. The older generation might not be aware of the term, but if you spend even one day with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, or scroll through social media, you might notice younger generations throwing around this strange new term.

What Does "Mogging" Mean?

So far, it was used as slang, but now it has officially gone mainstream. According to the BBC, "mogging" simply means to outshine, outperform, or upstage someone else. The report says that there was a 210% increase in its usage.

While it can refer to physical appearance, it is no longer just about looks. Reports have mentioned that people use the term whenever someone or something completely steals the spotlight. If a friend shows up to a party in a remarkably stylish outfit, or if a freshly baked cake looks and taste better than other simple desserts.

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Reacting to why the term was added, Alex Beecroft, managing director of Collins, said its lexicographers look at "how often words are used". He added that the experts also "analyse patterns of usage" to reveal the latest linguistic trends.

He added that this year's pick "shows how each generation leaves its mark on language". He added, "It's a great example of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted a word and turned it into humorous slang, making the language their own and 'mogging' the rest of us!"

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Similar to much modern internet slang, this word also traces back roughly a decade to bodybuilding communities and online fitness forums. It stemmed from the acronym "AMOG," which stood for "Alpha Male Of The Group".

"AMOG" was used by bodybuilders to describe the physical dominance of one person over others in a room. Over time, people started using it as a verb, and it became popular on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Other trending terms that made the shortlist alongside "mogging" include "ghost jobs" (job postings companies have no intention of filling) and "carspreading" (the trend of cars growing wider, longer, and heavier).