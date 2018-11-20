Netflix's Mowgli: Twitter's Hilarious Response To Anil Kapoor Playing Baloo The Bear

Anil Kapoor will voices the character of Baloo (Courtesy anilskapoor)

Twitter appeared to be amused by the choice of Anil Kapoor as Mowgli's loving guardian bear Baloo in the Hindi version of Netflix India's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. This prompted Twitter users to come up with hilarious responses, some of which has also been retweeted by the actor. A twitter user wrote: "The craziest, funniest character of the Jungle Book is played by Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor." Sharing his tweet, Anil Kapoor replied: "Thank you! I can relate to Baloo the best." In another tweet a user wrote: "No need of CGI, Anil Kapoor sir has enough hair to play a bear. Great casting Netflix." Responding to the Twitter user the actor wrote: "Living the bear life has paid off." "You were destined to play this one. No one could have better played Baloo than you," read a comment while another added: "Looks like a perfect casting to me!"

Thank you @PatelDevansh! I can relate to Baloo the best also, https://t.co/ZCDzMKWrRr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018

Living the bear life has paid off! @sourabh_kukihttps://t.co/fV2RXadsTc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018

"Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On Netflix December 7," Anil Kapoor tweeted describing his role in the film.

Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @NetflixIndia, Dec 7 pic.twitter.com/730bpTTUkL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018

Netflix India announced the cast of Netflix's upcoming Mowgli film, titled Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on Tuesday. Besides Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to voice Mowgli's wolf mother Nisha. Kaa, the hypnotic python will be voiced by Kareena Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan will be credited for Mowgli's guide and advisor Bagheera. Jackie Shroff will play Shere Khan.

"So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on Netflix India on December 7," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted. "Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha," Madhuri Dixit wrote about her part in the film.

So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life.

He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on @Netflixindia Dec 7. pic.twitter.com/ptK5IrvXUK — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 20, 2018

Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha @NetflixIndia Dec. 7 pic.twitter.com/Tlc9BsFWa6 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 20, 2018

Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character!! I AM Shere Khan!!

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle on Netflix Dec 7 @NetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/EIFQFgGrvJ — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 20, 2018

Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle is actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis' directorial project. He plays Baloo in the English version.

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle will have a global release on Netflix on December 7.