What Abhishek Bachchan, Mowgli's Bagheera, Has To Say About His Daughter Aaradhya Watching The Netflix Film

Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights Abhishek voices the character of Bagheera in the Hindi version "It was wonderful to share that story with my daughter," said Abhishek "It was really nice," he added

The Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle has a stellar cast, which includes Abhishek Bachchan as Bagheera. In a recent interaction with the actor in Mumbai, he was asked about his experience of sharing the film with daughter Aaradhya, when he told news agency IANS that it was "wonderful." The 42-year-old actor revealed that he has fond memories associated with the original onscreen adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling piece The Jungle Book and he's glad that the little Bachchan also got to enjoy one version of the story. "It was wonderful for me today as a parent to able to share that story with my daughter. It was really nice," said Abhishek.

Talking about memories associated with The Jungle Book earlier during the interaction, Abhishek explained: "Most of people my age will probably tell you of the original cartoon film and that's pretty much my generation's childhood was spent singing a lot of those songs and re-enacting a lot of those scenes."

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle had a worldwide release on Netflix on December 7. At the world premiere of Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, which was organised at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai last week, Abhishek was asked if he would take Aaradhya to watch Mowgli when he had readily replied in the affirmative. Kareena Kapoor, who voices Kaa in the Hindi version, was also asked if Taimur will be watching the film, when she said the two-year-old nawab is too young to be watching films.

Apart from Abhishek and Kareena, Anil Kapoor voices the character of Mowgli's loving guardian bear Baloo while Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to voice Mowgli's wolf mother Nisha. Jackie Shroff plays Shere Khan! Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle is a directorial project of actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis, who plays Baloo in the English version. Rohan Chand plays the titular role in the film.

The international version of the Netflix film also has an impressive cast comprising names such as Christian Bale (Bagheera), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Matthew Rhys (Lockwood) and Freida Pinto (Messua), who also reprises the role in Hindi.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.