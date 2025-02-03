Advertisement
Fake Videos Still Online, Aaradhya Bachchan Approaches Court Again

Aaradhya Bachchan filed a fresh petition in a follow-up to a previous Delhi High Court order which had directed Google and others to remove content that she had identified in her previous petition

Read Time: 2 mins
Aaradhya Bachchan with parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (file)
New Delhi:

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court requesting removal of fake and misleading information about her health from several websites.

She filed the fresh petition in a follow-up to a previous Delhi High Court order which had directed search engine giant Google, entertainment social media account Bollywood Times, and other websites to remove content that Aaradhya Bachchan identified in her previous petition.

The high court during the hearing today issued notice to Google, following the petition filed by actor Amitabh Bachchan's 13-year-old granddaughter.

The high court on April 20, 2023 directed YouTube to immediately remove fake videos about Aaradhya Bachchan's health, after she filed a petition saying fake and misleading videos on YouTube showed her as seriously ill.

Some videos even claimed she was no more, Aaradhya Bachchan said in her previous petition.

The court had said every person irrespective of whether he or she is a celebrity has the right to dignity, especially when it comes to their physical and mental health.

Aaradhya Bachchan filed the second petition after some websites and social media platforms did not comply with the high court order.

The matter has been listed next on March 17.

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.