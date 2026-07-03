Entrepreneur Explains Why IIT Bombay Felt Like A "Pond" For Growth

An IIT Bombay graduate has shared why he believes the institute's biggest benefit was not the degree, but the people he spent four years learning and growing with.

Shikhar Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Anahad, shared his views in a LinkedIn post while reflecting on whether studying at IIT Bombay is still "worth it" in today's AI-driven world.

Agrawal said people often ask him whether IIT still deserves the hype, especially at a time when artificial intelligence can explain almost anything, information is freely available online and college degrees no longer carry the same value they once did.

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Photo Credit: Shikhar Agrawal/LinkedIn

He said these are fair questions, but added that most people measure the return on investment of institutions like IIT in the wrong way.

To explain his point, Agrawal used the example of a goldfish. He said a goldfish grows only two to three inches in a small bowl, becomes a little bigger in an aquarium, but can grow up to five or six inches when placed in a pond.

He said IIT was his pond. According to Agrawal, the greatest return from IIT Bombay was not the degree hanging on his wall or the prestigious tag on his LinkedIn profile. Instead, it was spending four years surrounded by some of the most ambitious, curious and capable people he had ever met.

He added that when everyone around you is constantly building something, questioning assumptions, solving difficult problems and thinking bigger, your own standards naturally begin to rise as well.

Agrawal said the rise of artificial intelligence has made him value that experience even more. He explained that while information and intelligence have become more accessible through technology, a learning environment filled with exceptional peers who challenge and inspire one another remains rare.

He concluded that this is what IIT gave him and that no algorithm is going to replicate that anytime soon.

Social Media Reaction

The post sparked discussion online, with many users agreeing that the greatest advantage of institutions like IIT often comes from the environment rather than the curriculum.

One user commented, "The impact of being surrounded by people smarter than you is underrated and can be experienced only once you are in the pond."

Another user noted, "I believe growth is rarely a solo journey. Being around people who challenge your ideas is one of the best investments you can make in yourself."

"A great learning environment doesn't just teach skills, it quietly raises your standards through people who challenge your thinking every single day," added a third user.