IIT Bombay Cites UNODC Report For Telegram Ban, Highlights Growing Online Fraud

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has welcomed the Government of India's decision to order a temporary block of the Telegram messaging application nationwide from June 16 to 22, 2026. The institute also highlighted a report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in April 2025 pointing towards Telegram's growing use in activities such as online fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, and the sale of illicit services.

In a social media post on Saturday, IIT Bombay stated:

"The GoI has blocked Telegram nationwide from June 16 to June 22, 2026. The move is intended to prevent underground cheating syndicates from targeting NEET-UG medical entrance candidates with fake "leaked" examination papers and other fraudulent schemes".

According to IIT Bombay, the action is welcome and was needed as it comes amid broader concerns about the misuse of encrypted messaging platforms by organised criminal networks.

The institute further stated that in April 2025, the UNODC had published a report titled 'Inflection Point: Global Implications of Scam Centres, Underground Banking and Illicit Online Marketplaces in Southeast Asia,' highlighting Telegram's growing use in activities such as online fraud, money laundering, human trafficking, and the sale of illicit services.

"India is among the countries affected by these transnational networks," the institute added. IIT Bombay further stated that the report has contributed to a wider global discussion on the responsibility of digital platforms to proactively address criminal misuse and strengthen safeguards against organised crime.

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the centre's move to temporarily restrict access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the June 21 exam, holding the order was "not disproportionate".

In a move aimed at curbing examination-related fraud, the central government imposed a temporary restriction on the messaging platform Telegram across India until June 22, following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA). The measure has been taken to prevent alleged paper leaks, misinformation campaigns and cheating networks ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for today.