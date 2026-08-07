2 IIT Bombay Hostel Canteens Shut By Food Regulator Over Licence Issues

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it had launched operations against canteens at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, shutting down two canteens.

In a press statement, the FDA said the two canteens were shut down for operating without valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences. The two canteens were located in Hostel 1 and Hostel 3 of the IIT Bombay.

"Hostel Mess No. 1 and Hostel Mess No. 3 were ordered to stop business as they were operating without a valid FSSAI license/registration," it said in the statement.

The strict action comes amid a statewide crackdown by the FDA on restaurants, hotels, canteens and shops to ensure public health safety.

During an inspection of the mess facilities at the IIT in the Powai are, it was found that the operators of Mess No. 1 and Mess No. 3 did not have the necessary permissions and registrations. Accordingly, they were directed to stop operations, said the regulatory authority.

The inspection of another catering service running the mess for hostels 12, 13 and 14 revealed some shortcomings. The caterer was served a notice recommending necessary changes.

"M/s Annapurna Catering Services (Hostel 12/13/14) was issued an improvement notice for deficiencies found under the Food Safety and Standards Act," the FDA said.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing state-wide food safety enforcement drive under new FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the state government agency has suspended licences of multiple eateries and restaurants.

As many as 63 restaurants were inspected between August 4 and 6, of which notices to improve hygiene, among other directives, were issued to 38 of them. Licences of seven other restaurants were suspended, according to the regulator.