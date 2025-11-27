Employee With Rs 26,000 Salary Buys iPhone Worth Rs 70,000, Boss Says 'Mind Blown'

A Delhi-based entrepreneur expressed astonishment after learning an employee's personal finance choices. Kawaljeet Singh, the co-founder of Khadak Singh Da Dhaba and founder of The China Door, shared details about an employee who purchased a Rs 70,000 iPhone whilst supporting a homemaker wife and three children on a modest monthly salary of Rs 26,000.

As per Singh, the employee joined his company as a delivery driver and, within a few years, rose through the ranks and now takes care of the local operations. He engineered the purchase by taking an advance from the company and making a down payment for a 12-month EMI.

"One of my Operations Manager with Rs 26k salary has just bought a 70k iPhone. His financing plan: 1 month salary advance from us. 14k cash payment. 30k online financing with approx 3k monthly EMI for 12 months. And, by the way, he has 3 kids & a dependent wife at home. Mind= Blown!" wrote Singh on X (formerly Twitter).

Check The Viral Post Here:

One of my Operations Manager with 26k salary has just bought a ~70 k iPhone.



His financing plan⬇️



1 month salary advance from us

14k cash payment

30k online financing with approx 3k monthly EMI for 12 months.



& btw he has 3 kids & a dependent wife at home



Mind= Blown ! — Kawaljeet Singh (@kawal279) November 26, 2025

Also Read | Russian Fitness Influencer's 10,000-Calorie Junk Food Experiment Turns Deadly

Social Media Reacts

As the post gained significant traction, a section of social media users expressed concerns over the man's financial planning, while others called out Singh for offering low wages.

"I think someone needs to do an intervention about this to him. He needs to sit down with a well-educated finance advisor who can make him understand what he's doing," said one user, while another added: "Demean your own employee online just so that you project yourself as financially sound."

A third commented: "Same with one of my staff, but later I found out he has a YouTube channel and a local content creator! It was an investment! Depends! If it's just FOMO then you are right to point out!"

A fourth said: "Associates in my office with a salary or 18-20k are buying iPhones on the launch date with an interest of 24-28 per cent pa, and then they do rides on Rapido to pay that."

Responding to the criticism regarding his employee being underpaid, Singh said his company took care of accommodation and food expenses, which came around Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 monthly.