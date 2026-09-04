Employee WhatsApp Group Excludes Boss, Pune Entrepreneur's Reaction Goes Viral

Saksham Gaur, founder of Metro Media House, recently discovered that his entire team had a WhatsApp group that did not include him. What first appeared to be a group created against him turned out to be something very different.

Gaur shared the experience in a LinkedIn post, explaining that he initially panicked after finding out about the secret group.

The discovery came just one day after he had posted a video praising his team and saying that they were better than him at many aspects of the work.

When Gaur saw the name of the WhatsApp group, 'MMH X SAKSHAM', he began imagining the worst. However, he soon realised that the group was not created to discuss him negatively. Instead, it was being used by his team to manage work without involving him in every small decision.

According to Gaur, the team uses the group to discuss what has been completed, what is still pending and what problems need to be solved. They then decide which matters actually require his involvement.

If something does not need Gaur's attention, the team handles it themselves.

Gaur said this explained why he often received the same response when asking for updates on work: 'Nothing, Saksham. All taken care of.'

Although his first reaction was to joke about feeling betrayed, Gaur said he later saw the situation as a positive sign of effective leadership and hiring.

He said a founder's role should not be to manage every task forever. Instead, the aim should be to build a team capable of making decisions and solving problems independently.

For Gaur, the WhatsApp group became an example of what successful delegation can look like. By allowing his team to handle routine matters, he can spend more time focusing on larger priorities, including growing the business.

His conclusion was simple: having a team group that can operate without the founder is not a sign of being left out. It can be a sign that the team is working exactly as intended.