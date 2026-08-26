Deloitte Agrees To Pay $21.5 Million In US Hiring Case: What Went Wrong?

Deloitte has agreed to pay $21.5 million to settle a US government investigation into its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practises.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged that the consulting giant took race and sex into account in hiring, promotion and staffing decisions while working towards internal workforce targets.

Deloitte has denied wrongdoing. The company said it was pleased to resolve the matter to "avoid the ​cost and distraction of protracted litigation... The settlement does not amount to an admission of liability."

The case is part of a wider US government crackdown on corporate DEI programmes under President Donald Trump's administration. The DOJ launched its Civil Rights Fraud Initiative in May 2025 to investigate alleged discrimination linked to federal contracts.

US Government Charge Against Deloitte

According to the DOJ, Deloitte had set non-public goals around the racial and gender composition of its workforce.

The department alleged that business units received regular updates showing their progress against these goals. It also claimed that some senior executives had their performance evaluations linked to efforts to meet the targets.

For about two years, the compensation of around 150 senior Partners, Principals and Managing Directors could also be affected if their business units failed to meet demographic goals, the DOJ alleged.

The government further alleged that Deloitte considered race and sex while making some promotion and staffing decisions. It also pointed to programmes such as Springboard and Compass. The DOJ alleged that access to these initiatives was restricted based on race or sex.

The department said such practices conflicted with Deloitte's obligations as a federal contractor.

Why Did Deloitte Settle?

Deloitte has not accepted the government's allegations.

The settlement agreement states that it is neither an admission of liability by Deloitte nor a concession by the US government that its claims are unfounded. Deloitte said it chose to resolve the matter to avoid the cost, uncertainty and disruption of prolonged litigation.

Of the $21.5 million settlement, about $10 million will go towards restitution, while the remaining amount covers civil penalties and interest.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights, which brought a related whistleblower claim under the False Claims Act, will receive $4.3 million from the settlement.

Notably, Deloitee's website has a DE&I page which says -- "Smart organisations don't embrace diversity and inclusion programs just because it's a nice thing to do. As global technology company SAP is finding, it's about transforming the workforce to perform at its very best."

Deloitte Follows IBM In DEI Settlement

The Deloitte settlement comes months after IBM agreed to pay $17 million to resolve similar allegations involving its DEI practices.

That case was an early example of the DOJ using the False Claims Act to challenge corporate DEI policies linked to federal contracts.

The approach marks a significant shift in how the US government is scrutinising workplace diversity programmes. Companies that receive federal contracts must certify that they comply with anti-discrimination requirements. The DOJ is now arguing that violating those commitments can also expose companies to False Claims Act liability.