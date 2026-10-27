Employee Under HR Probe For Eating Manager's Lunch: "Potential Gross Misconduct"

A workplace dispute over lunch boxes has led to a corporate investigation after an employee was reported to Human Resources for eating her manager's food. The issue came to light when a social media user shared screenshots of an e-mail thread between an employee named Melissa Grant and HR manager Rebecca Shaw. The e-mail shows Shaw telling Grant, "CCTV shows you removing your manager's lunch from the staff fridge at 13:07 on Monday 5 October" and "you later confirmed that you ate it without permission."

HR then wrote that the incident is being probed as a "potential gross misconduct" and that Grant was supposed to attend a disciplinary meeting.

In response, the employee said that she repeatedly found her own home-cooked meals missing from the office refrigerator. She said she caught her manager taking her food, and despite telling her not to, the manager took the lunch from the fridge three times in two months.

"Why is it theft when I do it but not when she does it?" Grant asked.

When HR said the manager had denied the allegations, Grant had to raise a formal complaint along with a screenshot of the manager admitting that she had taken her food from the fridge.

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The case has sparked an intense debate online about workplace etiquette and whether HR departments treat management and staff unfairly.

"'Rules for thee, not for me' energy. If the manager actually took her food multiple times, investigating only the employee looks messy," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"I'm ok with this. If someone is so degenerate they will steal a coworker's lunch, they ARE stealing much, much more in the real world too," another user wrote.

"It doesn't matter that it's happened to her. That should be investigated too, but as it is, her theft is the thing being looked into at the moment. If you can steal people's lunch at work, you'll do anything. Only a rat steals from hard-working people. Much less their food," a third user shared their opinion.