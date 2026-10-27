Police Arrest Woman At Airport After Her Children Found Home Alone In Florida

A woman in the United States faces criminal charges after police say she flew to Las Vegas for a work trip and left her four young children home alone for nearly a week without overnight supervision, Fox News reported. According to the report, deputies in Osceola County arrested 50-year-old Irene Miller when her plane landed back in Florida. She has been charged with four counts of child neglect.

In a press release, the officials revealed that the situation came to light when one of the children called emergency services after her nine-year-old brother accidentally got hurt when a dumbbell fell on his head.

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When police arrived at their house, they found the four children, aged 9, 11, 12, and 14, living by themselves with no adults around. Paramedics took the injured boy to a local hospital, where doctors treated and released him.

When officers tracked down Miller by phone, she told them she had left for Las Vegas on a six-day business trip. She claimed she had hired a babysitter to travel to the house in the mornings to help the kids get ready for school and check in on them in the afternoon.

However, Miller admitted the sitter was not hired to stay overnight or spend the rest of the day with them.

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The officers immediately called the children's father, who came to pick up all four kids and took them to his home.

When Miller landed at the airport, detectives met her directly at the gate and took her straight into custody.

"On October 23, 2026, OCSO detectives met with the mother and then arrested Irene Miller, 50, of Kissimmee, for 4 counts of Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm. She was booked into the Orange County jail," the statement read.

"The Osceola County Sheriff's Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children," Sheriff Chris Blackmon said in a statement.