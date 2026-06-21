'Take Leave': Indian Man Says Foreign Manager Made Him Skip Work For Child's Preschool Day

A professional named Saurav has shared an interesting experience with his foreign manager, revealing how he reacted when he logged in late on his daughter's first day of preschool. In an Instagram video, he said that the manager asked him to take a day off and be with his child. Sharing details of their conversation, he wrote in the caption, "This is Why Everyone Loves Foreign Managers!" The man, posting under the handle TheChanChanMan, said he joined a work meeting a bit late because he was dropping his child off at school. When he explained why, his manager was surprised the employee was at work at all.

According to the video, the manager immediately told him to take the rest of the day off. The reason: a child's first day at preschool is a big milestone, and it can be stressful for both the kid and the parent. He urged the employee to stay with his child rather than sit in meetings.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The video gained massive traction as it was viewed by 82,500 users and sparked fresh debate on work-life balance. Many users contrasted it with stories of Indian managers denying leave for sick children, family emergencies, or even asking employees to work during paternity leave while their newborn was in the NICU.

"When I was working for a German company in Mumbai, my German manager always made sure that employees utilised their annual leave. If anyone had not taken enough leave by September or October and had no plans to do so, she would strongly encourage-sometimes even insist-that they take a couple of weeks off. She believed that people should enjoy their time away from work, recharge, and spend quality time with their families," one user wrote, sharing their experience.

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"My kid was hospitalised, and my manager used to call me just to ask kabse office aoge jyada din wfh allowed nahi he. As I was working at the hospital for 5 days. Haven't taken any leave during that period. And he keeps on checking teams pe green sign dikh raha he ke nahi. But not once did he ask kya hua bachhe ko kese hua. These are our indian managers, "another user wrote.

"I'm super blessed with my Foreign manager and office frds," a thirsd user added.