Mechanic Charged Rs 9,500 For 20 Minutes, Indian Woman In US Says "Skills Pay Well"

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared how much a small repair cost - and what it means about the value of skilled work abroad. In a post on Instagram, she revealed that she paid $100 to a mechanic for getting her garage door repaired. Calculating the amount in Indian currency, she said that the cost was around Rs 9,500. In the video, the woman named Amrita Singh isn't complaining; she is just giving a reality check. She revealed that she had called a mechanic as there was a small problem with the garage door. He charged $100 for 20 minutes of work, which, according to her, wasn't too much because such mechanics usually charge around $100 for just visiting.

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"Whether you have a degree or not, if you have a skill, you can live a good life," she said in the video.

"What I find most interesting here is that whether they're plumbers, electricians, or garage door technicians, skilled workers earn well, own big cars, and pay reasonable taxes," she wrote as the caption of the video. "In America, there's no small or big job. Skills bring respect and earnings."

Watch the video here:

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With over 83,000 views, the video sparked a buzz. "You should also make videos about healthcare costs, treatments, procedures, and consulting a specialist," one user asked her to share more videos about living in the US.

"It also depends on how often they get the customers; they are contractors," another user wrote.

"So, basically, whatever you earn gets spent???" a third user asked.

The clip also sparked a wider conversation about blue-collar work in America. It is a known fact that in the US, skilled trades often pay well, sometimes over $100,000 a year. According to various reports, this happens because there's a shortage of trained technicians.