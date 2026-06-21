Techie Quits High-Paying Job In Mumbai, Says Rs 40,000 In Hometown Feels "Richer"

A techie's social media post has reignited the debate over what a good salary really means in Indian Tier-1 cities. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a techie named Shubh Jain shared his reasons for leaving Mumbai and moving to his hometown. The techie revealed that he was earning Rs 1.2 lakh in Mumbai, a figure that looked "amazing" on paper, but it "rarely" felt like six figures by month-end. He noted that after moving to his hometown, he earns Rs 40,000, but he now feels "richer".

"I was working in Mumbai and earning around Rs 1.2L/month in hand. Honestly, on paper, it sounded amazing. But by month-end, it rarely felt like six figures," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Using Mumbai and my hometown here just as an example of Tier 1 vs Tier 3 lifestyle/expense differences."

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He also shared a breakdown of expenses in Mumbai, revealing that rent for a one-bedroom-hall-kitchen setup was Rs 30,000. Other expenses included - 6,000 for groceries, Rs 3,000 for maid and laundry, Rs 3,000 for WiFi and electricity, Rs 7,000 for ordering food, Rs 5,000 for cabs and transportation, and Rs 8,000 for weekend plans and socialising.

"And then there are the invisible spends like Amazon orders, quick commerce apps, random coffees, convenience spending, impulse buys, etc," he wrote.

"The funny part is, even after earning Rs 1.2L, a huge chunk quietly disappeared into just existing in a Tier 1 city."

"I was still saving money, but life constantly felt rushed and expensive," he clarified. "You slowly start paying for convenience because you're too mentally exhausted otherwise."

See the post here:

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He admitted that Mumbai provided career growth, exposure, networking, confidence, and independence - some traits that his hometown probably couldn't have given at that stage.

"But after a point, I realised I was earning more while feeling more mentally exhausted. When I moved back to Hometown, initially I was earning much less, around Rs 40k-ish. And the weird part is I genuinely started feeling richer here!" he added.

With over 8,000 views, the post gained significant traction. It struck a chord with many professionals grappling with the same math. In Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi, high salaries often come with high fixed costs.